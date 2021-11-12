Company donates to NUST darts team

Brighton Moyo, Sports Reporter

THE National University of Science and Technology (Nust) darts team received a donation of uniforms from a Bulawayo company, Finmas Business Consultancy ahead of a tournament which will be held at the University of Zimbabwe in Harare.

Nust will compete in the tournament that will also feature all Zimbabwe state universities and is set to run from Sunday to 21 November 2021.

Speaking during the donation ceremony, Nust bursar Phiona Ndebele said that the institution was grateful for the gesture made by the company and inspiring the darts team to excel at the tournament.

“We would like to thank you for this generous donation and we welcome you to Nust. We would like to think this is now your home just as much as Finmas is now Nust `s home,’’ said Ndebele.

She also emphasised that Nust will strive to develop a long term and fruitful relationship with the business consultancy.

“We as institution are now married to Finmax, a business consultancy in Bulawayo with a very big heart,’’ she said.

Speaking during the same ceremony, Finmas Business Consultancy director, Shepard Masvanhise said he was happy with the opportunity to partner with Nust adding that his company will look to develop their partnership into other.

“The Finmas has been working hand in hand with the university since 2016 and has employees who are former Nust students. We have decided to explore other areas in the university like sports which are vital because they reduce stress and boost confidence in students,” said Masvanhise.

Finmas Business Consultants specialises in shelf companies, tax clearances, final accounts, management accounts, annual returns, vat & vendor registrations, cash flows, organisational systems design, registration with state procurement board and shop licenses.