Computer winter school set for Bulawayo

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Computer Society of Zimbabwe (CSZ) is set to host this year’s winter school in Bulawayo from 29 June to 2 July 2022.

The winter school programme which bounces back after two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be running under the theme: “Navigating the Digital world in a Secure Manner.” CSZ Bulawayo Chapter chairman, Mr Percy Sibanda said they were excited to have the winter school back.

“This is our first event after a two-year break induced by the Covid-19 pandemic. We are excited that it will be an in-person event that will be hosted here in Bulawayo at a local hotel.

The event is a capacity building programme on Cyber Security, Digital Forensics, and Robotic Process Automation, with the target audience being Information Communication Technology (ICT) practitioners in national and regional entities, service and solution providers, researchers and academia,” said Mr Sibanda.

He said this year’s winter school was designed to showcase practically how to solve contemporary ICT related issues with both solution providers and solution seekers coming together for this common cause.

“This year we are expecting up to 100 cyber security specialists as delegates and facilitators. We are excited that such a concentration of our professional members and non-members alike will descend on the City of Kings to broaden their knowledge of information systems, security best practices and modern security tools,” he added.

He said of importance was also to increase awareness of new trends of how cybercrimes are being committed and how they can be mitigated, impart knowledge for automating business processes in a secure manner and offer delegates an opportunity for high-level networking and experience transfer.