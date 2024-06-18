Condolences pour in for Falcon student

Innocent Kurira

TRIBUTES continue to pour in for Falcon College rugby player Aidan O’Donovan in a bus accident on Sunday.

O’Donovan died when the school bus veered off the road and landed on its side approximately 20km from the school’s campus.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) president Losson Mtongwiza said the union was mourning the loss and offering unparalleled support to Falcon College and the O’Donovan family during this difficult time.

“ZRU would like to extend its heartfelt condolences to Falcon College and the O’Donovan family on the tragic loss of Aidan O’Donovan in the bus accident,” Mtongwiza said.

“As the union, we commiserate with Falcon College and the O’Donovan family in this very difficult time and wish all students and staff that have been injured a speedy recovery and more importantly, peace and comfort during this period. May you find strength and comfort in each other and in the cherished memories of Aidan.”

Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart took to social media to offer his condolences to Aidan’s family and friends, wishing a speedy recovery to all who were injured.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic death of Aidan O’Donovan of Falcon College in a bus accident today. My condolences are sent to Aidan’s family and to all at Falcon College. My prayers are with those other students and staff members who were injured in the same accident,” wrote Coltart on his Facebook page.

-@innocentskizoe