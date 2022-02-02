Constitutionally we couldn’t vote, concedes Mash Central president

Simba Jemwa, Sports Correspondent

DAYS after the Basketball Union of Zimbabwe (Buz) held its elective congress at Mtshabezi High School in Matabeleland South, the president of Mashonaland Central who were barred from the voting exercise has acknowledged that they did not have a legal right to vote.

The province’s recently elected president, Brian Nyakambangwe conceded that they had failed to communicate in due time to Buz about their impending elections decisively nullifying its eligibility to vote.

He said the province held its elections on 26 January at the Sports and Recreation Commission offices in Bindura, three days before the Buz elections, primarily because their previous president Clarence Changata had abdicated his duties and informed Buz that the province no longer had structures.

Nyakambangwe said they had made efforts to call Buz officials to notify them of the impending elections with no luck but also acknowledged that they had failed to follow the constitution by not giving Buz a written notification 30 days before the election date.

“We were forced to have elections on 26 January because our president, Clarence Changata went AWOL and informed Buz that there was no executive in the province. We tried to call Buz officials but we were unable to get in touch with them,” said Nyakambangwe.

“However, we do acknowledge that we did not follow constitutional procedure by failing to notify Buz of our AGM in the stipulated 30 days and as such we were technically not eligible to vote at Mtshabezi High School,” conceded Nyakambangwe.

Mashonaland Central was not allowed to vote after it was revealed that it was not in good standing as per the mother body’s Constitutional requirements which are the establishment of proper structures, have been taking part in Buz activities for the preceding four years and be in the clear as far as affiliation fees are concerned. Mashonaland Central was reportedly barred for failure to have a properly constituted structure in the province.

The decision was not well received by both the affected delegates and losing candidates who are now reportedly calling for a re-election amid talk of court action. The plebiscite has become embroiled in controversy with suggestions that the re-elected Buz president Joe Mujuru pushed for the province’s barring to ensure his stay in office.

However, Mashonaland Central’s revelations of their failure to duly notify Buz of their impending AGM and elections as required should end the controversy that surrounds the recent elections. It also puts paid any hopes of a successful court case to nullify the election given that Mashonaland Central’s failure to vote was the key aggravation for those calling for the election nullification. @RealSimbaJemwa