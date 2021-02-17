Construction industry council to reign in unscrupulous contractors

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

CABINET has approved the Zimbabwe Construction Council Bill (2019), which paves the way for the establishment of the Zimbabwe Construction Industry Council (ZCIC), a body that is expected to keep in check unscrupulous building contractors preying on unsuspecting members of the public.

The ZCIC is expected to ensure the compulsory registration of all construction companies in the country.

In a post Cabinet meeting briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the council would also champion the rights of disadvantaged members of society.

“Cabinet considered and approved the principles of the proposed Zimbabwe Construction Council Bill (2019) which were presented by the Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities, Minister Garwe. The bill will establish a construction industry council which will regulate the built environment by ensuring registration of the construction companies carrying out work in Zimbabwe.

“The bill will provide for the following: The establishment and composition of the Zimbabwe Construction Industry Council (ZCIC) and the tenure of the members thereof. The recognition of disadvantaged and marginalised members of the economy, including women and youths, war veterans and the physically challenged to participate in locally funded projects up to a certain threshold without compromising the quality of materials and workmanship,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the ZCIC would play a watchdog role over contractors, who in the past have left many prospective home owners crying foul.

“This bill will go a long way in restoring sanity in the construction industry and providing recourse to the general who more often than not are at the receiving end at the hands of unscrupulous contractors,” she said.