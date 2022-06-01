Construction of Vic Falls Road to begin

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

CONSTRUCTION of the Beitbridge-Gwanda-Bulawayo-Vic Falls highway will begin sometime this year, with government set to commit resources linking the country’s busiest border and its prime tourism destination.

Speaking at the funeral of the late Chief Mabhikwa on Saturday last week, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said government was aware of the state of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road and efforts to improve it would begin soon.

“I agree with the fact that we need to speed up the development of our infrastructure, in particular roads where public is used and our railways. These are the issues that his Excellency the President has continuously repeated and said we Zimbabweans are going to do it ourselves. Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo. This country is only going to be built by Zimbabweans, that’s why we are building the Beitbridge-Masvingo-Harare to Chirundu road and we are this year we are starting to build the Beitbridge-Gwanda-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road,” he said.

Last year, addressing journalists on the sidelines of the commissioning of Nachulwe NetOne base station in Binga, VP Chiwenga said that the Bulawayo-Vic Falls Road needed to be demolished and redone.

On Saturday, VP Chiwenga said such development was only possible if Zimbabweans were united.

“But we need to be united as Zimbabweans, so that we can build our country because we have got those resources to do it. Whether it is in town or in rural areas where we had squabbles that were unwarranted, we have seen how under-development can cause difficulties. So national interests come first and personal interests, if they are there, we don’t want to hear about them,” he said.