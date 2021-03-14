Consultations on ZITF exhibition underway

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

THIS year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) is hanging by the balance with officials still not sure whether the premier event will take place or not.

Last year the event, one of the most significant in Bulawayo and the country at large was cancelled after the country went into lockdown due to Covid-19-induced lockdowns. Last year’s event was pencilled in for 21 to 25 April under the theme: “Augmenting Trade and Investment towards a Shared Economic Vision”.

ZITF company chairman Mr Busisa Moyo told Sunday Business that discussions were ongoing.

“It is still a sensitive issue and we cannot confirm yet on the progression of the exhibition this year. There are discussions that are taking place and we are also doing consultations, that is all we can say for now. But once everything is finalised we will advise,” said Mr Moyo.

When asked about the fruition of the 62nd edition of the ZITF exhibition this year, Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza said a decision was yet to be made.

“My role as minister is to ensure good corporate governance, policy and strategic alignment to the overall mandate. Please do contact the chairman Mr Busisa Moyo,” she said.

Meanwhile, last year Minister Dr Nzenza was on record as saying that the outbreak of Covid-19 and the subsequent cancellation of 2020’s ZITF show negatively impacted on the company’s revenue and tourism income for Bulawayo.

The ZITF is the biggest annual economic conference in the country and, traditionally draws thousands of local and foreign delegates, bringing in wider business benefits mainly to the tourism sector and down the value chain. The prime multi-sectorial exhibition was postponed indefinitely following a Cabinet decision last year.

In her remarks during the ZITF Company 33rd Annual General Meeting last year, which was held virtually, Dr Nzenza, said Covid-19 has disrupted normal business patterns, which calls for proactive strategies to tap into new opportunities to ensure companies remain afloat.

Dr Nzenza said it was disappointing that ZITF was cancelled at a time when the local industry in Bulawayo was geared to increase capacity in providing goods and services, which was set to further assist the local community to benefit from the high-level visits at the premier show.

By the time the event cancellation was announced last year, the ZITF Company had sold 94 percent of its exhibition space with seven countries, Belarus, Botswana, Japan, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Tanzania confirming their participation. Mr Moyo, however, has said the company remains ready to host the exhibition in the event that the pandemic is contained.

In December, ZITF also sought guidance from the Government to defer payments made for 2020’s exhibition space by businesses to this year.