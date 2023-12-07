Continue to be resilient, innovative and hardworking, ACZ told

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Cde Felix Mhona, has called on the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) to continue to be resilient, innovative and hardworking to meet the targets outlined in their strategic plan, in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) goals and targets.

Established in 2018, through an Act of Parliament, the Civil Aviation Amendment Act, 2018 (No. 10 of 2018), ACZ’s mission is to optimise the customer’s travel experience through sustainable development and management of quality airports.

Its vision is to provide the regional choice of airport services by 2030.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Ministry’s Legal Advisor Director, Advocate Kingston Magaya at the recent ACZ Strategic Planning Workshop in Gweru held from 23 to 24 November, Cde Mhona said the performance of the ACZ was indeed integral in the evaluation of both the Ministry’s performance as well as the whole transport sector.

“We should therefore work in harmony to achieve the targeted outcomes, with the view to ensure that we execute our statutory mandate to acquire, establish, develop, maintain, manage, control and operate airports in Zimbabwe; among other duties, in line with Section 82 (1) (a) of the Civil Aviation Act [Chapter 13:16] as amended by Act No. 10 of 2018,” he said.

“This workshop will provide us with an opportunity as the ACZ and its stakeholders, to assess performance in the year 2023 and reflect on our successes and challenges as an organisation. This will assist us in developing appropriate strategies to help us accomplish our NDS 1 goals and targets.”

He said the achievement of the results they yearn for will not come on a silver platter, as many hurdles may come along the way, but they should be resolute and unwavering, bearing in mind that such hurdles are not insurmountable.

Minister Mhona said as ACZ craft their strategic plan, they should not forget that they have the support from the Government.

“I am glad to remind you that the Zimbabwean Government, ably steered by President Mnangagwa, is not aloof to the affairs of the aviation sector. The Government treats matters of aviation seriously and thus renders its support whenever it is required,” he said.

“As Government supports the ACZ, it remains guided by the strategies encapsulated by a well thought-out NDS 1 as follows: completing the substantial rehabilitation and upgrading of aviation infrastructure at the airports, improving airspace management, safety and security as well as airport operations.”

He said it should also attract the much-needed private sector funding for rehabilitation and upgrading of airport facilities to accommodate the projected growth in passenger and freight movements, pursuing and executing public-private partnerships (PPPs) to expedite completion of key capital infrastructural projects especially relating to aviation safety.

While also up-scaling private investment and participation in infrastructure, through long-term National Air Infrastructure Development Plan.

The Minister said ACZ should also not lose sight of the landmark projects being spearheaded by the sector and how they enhance their work.

“As we bask in the sunshine of a myriad of success stories in infrastructure development such as the iconic Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, we should continue to spread our tentacles and engrave our footprint on various other projects by pursuing PPPs arrangements,” he said.

“With the guidance and bold leadership of President Mnangagwa, we embrace a deep understanding that transformative airports infrastructure is required to underpin the drive towards the attainment of Vision 2030.”

He said as they plan, it was crucial to look at the aptitudes of human capital as it reflects on the achievements of the ACZ.

Minister Mhona said human capital was a crucial component of strategic planning as without human capital skilling, re-skilling, training and development, achievements were impossible to achieve.

“Thus, let us bear in mind that the Second Republic is not business as usual. We yearn for a competent human capital to complement the efforts of the board in the realm of aviation. We should also craft achievable targets to overcome the challenges.”

He said they should make use of their stakeholders, with the view to synergise with their plans, while the client needs, problems and stakeholder analyses were also very critical.

The Minister said ACZ programming should be tailor-made to suit the needs, wishes and aspirations of the people.

Minister Mhona added: “It is also crucial that we identify strategic, high level impact projects for inclusion in the Ministry’s 100 Day Cycle Projects. In so doing, let us bear in mind that it is the people who benefit from such projects. Let me underscore the need for the board and management to provide proper leadership in a way that is sustainable and inclusive.”

He said they should pursue the objectives of integrated economic, social and environmental performance in airports operations, including taking into consideration the needs of stakeholders.

While, effective collaboration and interaction among role players are crucial, as they give birth to a unique ecosystem of actors, with a unique value-based system, which when shared, entrenched and lived, becomes part of the corporate culture and good will of the ACZ.

Head of the Corporate Governance Unit (CGU) in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr Allen Choruma called on ACZ to embrace good corporate governance standards.

He said: “As CGU what we expect is ACZ that embraces good corporate governance standards and best practices. An effective board, not a ceremonial board, or a rubber stamping board. A board that focusses on strategy, policy, oversight over management and has zero tolerance to corruption.”

He said they also expected a board that is responsible for the forest and not the trees, while management should operate under guidance of the board and is accountable to the board.

Mr Choruma said management should not assume role of the board, but should run operations, disclose material information to the board to enable it to make informed decisions.

“ACZ board should ensure that entity improves its service delivery to the citizenry (the empty chair) and business entities, while the board and management should be development oriented and align its strategy with the national vision and developmental aspirations. They should be guided by the national inclusive development approach that leaves no one and no place behind.”

He said ACZ should have more weighting on outcomes and impact, which should include increased aircraft, passenger and cargo volumes, increased revenue generation, diversified revenue streams and efficient movement of people and goods.

While other outcomes should be increased frequency of airlines (volume of human traffic-open for business), increased connectivity across country, increased demand for air travel and enhanced economic activities.

Quoting remarks recently made by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube on the Government observations under the Second Republic, he said the President has observed that the performance of state-owned enterprises can be enhanced by proper performance management.

“As well as formulation of their corporate strategies in line with the National Vision 2030 and NDS1, institution of effective governance frameworks, a strengthening of the institutions, effective capital raising and disciplined capital allocation.”