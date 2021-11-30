‘Cool Ruler’ to host fellow ex-Bosso players

Simba Jemwa, Sports Correspondent

HIGHLANDERS Football Club legend, Alexander Maseko is hosting his fellow retirees at an event dubbed ‘The Highlanders Football Club ’80 – ’96 Legends Reunion and Remembrance’ that will be held at the clubhouse this Saturday.

The former Warriors, Bosso, Darryn Tornadoes and Mamelodi Sundowns has been living in South Africa since his move to Sundowns in 1993 where he won a league title to add to his Bosso trophy haul.

Through his Talent Focus Sports Management company, Cool Ruler is hosting the event Remembrance & Reunion event for the Highlanders Legends class of ’80 to class of ’96. Maseko has been supported in this initiative by his friends including Mfundisi Ncube and Dumisani Muleya among others.

Invited guests include former footballers, administrators and other close associates and the event is aimed at reconnecting the legends and creating new ties between the community, footballers and Highlanders.

Also key to this initiative will be discussion on how to jump start youth development in the city.

Speaking to Sunday News from his base in South Africa, Maseko said the event was primarily meant for he and his former teammates and friends to get together for an afternoon of memories.

“For me this event is not about Alexander Maseko but about his friends. I want to celebrate the times and the memories I got while playing with my former teammates and the friendships that developed from there,” Maseko said.

“We will use this reunion to discuss how we can help Highlanders and how we can kick start youth development and see it return to its former glory and maybe even produce more players who can then go on to make a living through football,” he added.

He was quick to point out:” This event is not all about me but about my teammates, my friends and the club that we played for.”

Asked if this will be annual event, Maseko said after this year’s reunion, it will depend on the generation that came after them to organise and do the same thing for themselves.

“We will pass on the baton to the generation that came after ours and hope that they too will see the merit of such an event,” he said.

Maseko arrives in the country on Thursday for the event and also said he was unable to bring along any of his Sundowns’ teammates as they are committed at an event for retired players in Bloemfontein over the same weekend that he is hosting his soiree.