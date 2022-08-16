Copper cables thieves arrested at border post denied bail

Charity Chikara, Sunday News Reporter

A FIVE-MAN and one-woman gang arrested on Friday in Beitbridge after they were found in possession of copper cables worth US$20 000 have been denied bail as they are considered a flight risk.

The six suspects who comprise four Zimbabwean citizens and two South African citizens were caught by a joint team comprising Zesa loss control officers, the police and other security officers at Beitbridge Border Post on Friday. The suspects were arrested after they failed to account for the US$20 000 worth of copper cables.

In the approved remand request availed by the Western Commonage Magistrates’ Courts, the accused were arrested after stealing from four different locations and intended to escape to South Africa to dispose of the stolen copper cables.

“On the date unknown to the prosecutor but period between 10 June 2022 and 2 August 2022 at Emganwini, Kelvin industries, Pumula South and Queenspark areas, in Bulawayo the accused persons unlawfully and intentionally cut and stole Zesa cables belonging to Zimbabwe Electricity transmission and Distribution company and intended to proceed to South Africa to dispose of the loot and they were intercepted at Beitbridge border enroute to South Africa in contravention of section 60 (A) 3 (a) (b) of the Electricity Act, Chapter 13.19” reads the approved remand request.

The bail opposition was based on several reasons some of which emphasize the accused’s addresses showing they are permanently based in South Africa hence being a flight risk.

“Reasons for opposing bail are; 1. accused persons are a flight risk and likely to abscond (give reasons, e.g. has no family, no house, etc.), evidence against accused persons is overwhelming and all accused persons are very much aware if the sentence which can be imposed if found guilty, some of the accused persons have addresses in South Africa and granting them bail will derail the confidence of the public with justice, 2. accused persons are to interfere with. Detectives are yet to go and recover some of the exhibits and record statements from other witnesses, if released they will interfere, 3. Detectives are yet to verify all locally supplied addresses by accused persons, the accused were operating as a crime syndicate with others who are still at large so if granted bail they may rejoin them and continue damaging the ZETDC property”, read the approved remand request.