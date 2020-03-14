CORONAVIRUS: Caf postpones Zimbabwe’s Africa Cup of Nation’s qualifier against Algeria as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has postponed Zimbabwe’s Africa Cup of Nation’s qualifier against Algeria as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus.

In a statement, Caf said it was postponing all the AFCON 2021 Qualifiers scheduled for March 25-31 as well as the FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup Qualifiers due later this month.

AWCON 2020 Qualifiers due next month will also be played at a later date. A decision on the CHAN tournament is yet to be made. A number of sporting events have been cancelled the world over due to the dangers posed by Coronavirus which is officially named Covid-19.