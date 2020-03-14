CORONAVIRUS: Caf postpones Zimbabwe’s Africa Cup of Nation’s qualifier against Algeria as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus

14 Mar, 2020 - 11:03 0 Views
0 Comments
CORONAVIRUS: Caf postpones Zimbabwe’s Africa Cup of Nation’s qualifier against Algeria as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus

The Sunday News

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has postponed Zimbabwe’s Africa Cup of Nation’s qualifier against Algeria as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus.

In a statement, Caf said it was postponing all the AFCON 2021 Qualifiers scheduled for March 25-31 as well as the FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup Qualifiers due later this month.

AWCON 2020 Qualifiers due next month will also be played at a later date. A decision on the CHAN tournament is yet to be made. A number of sporting events have been cancelled the world over due to the dangers posed by Coronavirus which is officially named Covid-19.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting