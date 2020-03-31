CORONAVIRUS: Comprehensive insurance cover for government employees

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE government has put in place measures to cushion health personnel and other Government officials whose nature of jobs have direct contact with COVID-19 patients, as part of measures to further prevent the spread of the pandemic.

This was announced by Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube while presenting on economic mitigatory measures to be adopted by the Government to contain the impact of COVID-19 in the country.

Prof Ncube said Government was working on coming up with a comprehensive insurance cover for health personal.

“Treasury is currently engaging the Health Service Board and the Public Service Commission to urgently put into place a comprehensive insurance cover for all Government employees whose nature of work involves direct interaction with COVID-19 patients in line with international best practice,” he said.

Prof Ncube also revealed that Treasury has provided $50 million to the Premier Services Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) for preparedness against the Coronavirus and cater for the health requirements of civil servants who constitute a majority of members of the medical aid provider.

Meanwhile, the Minister also revealed that in the continued fight against the spread of the pandemic, Government was working with a number of development partners who had thus far either donated or pledged various monetary and physical donations to the cause.

He however, said, considering the magnitude of the pandemic, Government will continue approaching and engaging more development partners as well as the private sector in the country to channel resources to the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

To date, Government has received support from Jack Ma and the Alibaba Foundation, UK Aid, the Chinese Government, the Chinese Development Research Centre, Global Fund, USA government, World Bank and the European Union.