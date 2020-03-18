CORONAVIRUS: Galleries closed due to Covid – 19

Mollet Ndebele, Sunday News Reporter

THE National Gallery of Zimbabwe has closed the Harare, Bulawayo and Mutare galleries to the public until further notice as a precaution measure against the threat of Covid-19.

In an interview National Gallery of Zimbabwe Bulawayo regional director Mr Butholezwe Nyathi said the decision was in the best interest in view of threats posed by tourists visiting the galleries.

“We are not overreacting but we are trying to protect our staff and stakeholders from the virus. This is a tourist facility and we have realised that most of the tourists who have visited the gallery in the past three months were from the affected countries. We will reopen the galleries when we are sure that the virus no longer hangs as a threat to our staff,” said Mr Nyathi.

On Tuesday, President Mnangagwa declared a National Disaster in the wake of the coronavirus which is now a global pandemic and postponed major social events including the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) and the 40th Independence Day celebrations that were scheduled for Bulawayo next month among other measures to contain its transmission and spread.

President Mnangagwa said the Government has also banned public gatherings of more than 100 people including for religious purposes for the next 60 days while schools will be allowed to finish their remaining two weeks with standard screening precautions being taken daily.