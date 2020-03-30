CORONAVIRUS: Peter Ndlovu urges Zimbabweans to stay home

Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE soccer legend Peter Ndlovu has heaped praise on health professionals for their dedication to work as the world battles to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The former Highlanders and national team star urged Zimbabweans to take heed of the 21-day lockdown announced by President Mnangagwa, which started today.

“It is indeed difficult times for all and everyone throughout the world in tackling the coronavirus.

“As we prepare for a lockdown for 21 days in our country, as announced by His Excellency President Mnangagwa,

I would like to thank in advance the Doctors, Nurses, Police and Army, not forgetting those at the garages and food stores who will be rendering service to us during this time.

“We will survive as long as we people respect the call to stay at home, distance ourselves from social gatherings. Sanitise and keep washing our hands on a regular basis.

This way we can limit the spread and affirmatively promote the theme of

Be safe and protect each other, “he said in a statement at the weekend.

Ndlovu is based in South Africa where he is team manager for Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns.