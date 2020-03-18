CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Business as usual for Bulawayo pubs

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

WITH President Mnangagwa announcing that government was banning all public gatherings of more than 100 people in the wake of the deadly (COVID-19) coronavirus global epidemic, pubs and nightspots in Bulawayo seem intent on going on with business, with most saying they will adopt strategies to prevent possible outbreaks or spread from their joints.

While Zimbabwe has not recorded any cases of the virus, government yesterday moved to contain any possible spread of the virus by cancelling major events like the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) and Independence celebrations both set for Bulawayo next month.

However, this seemed to not have deterred bar owners who were still anticipating brisk business despite the blanket ban. At Smokehouse, workers who spoke to Sunday News anonymously said they expected business to continue as usual as management had so far not indicated they would be any changes.

The manager of Havana Lounge, Manu Mahaso, said they would not close but provide hand sanitisers for patrons.

Red Café proprietor Babongile Sikhonjwa said revelers at their joint would be sanitised upon entering and leaving the joint.

Hartsfield Tshisa Nyama founder Mduduzi Mdlongwa said the onus now rested on club owners to make sure that they operated within the defined health parameters.

“I think that if intends to open we need to take all possible precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. By so saying, I think one has to make sure that they have enough sanitisers by the entry.

Whether people get sanitised by the entry or sanitised while they’re inside, the most important thing is that it’s done. Basically, whoever chooses to remain open must take measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and whatever measures that they adopt are adhered to. It would be good if in these confined spaces where people come to have fun, we can keep within the 100-person limit that the president stipulated so that we aren’t the contributors to the spread of the virus,” he said.