PARLIAMENT has with effect from today suspended sittings, public hearings, committee sittings as a precautionary measure in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda made the announcement in the National Assembly while Acting Senate President Fortune Charumbira did the same in the Senate Chamber. The cancellation of sittings will take effect until 5 May 2020 although subject to review. – TheHerald