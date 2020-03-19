CORONAVIRUS WATCH: 633 confirmed COVID19 cases in Africa in 33 countries and 17 deaths in the past 24 hours.

CORONAVIRUS WATCH: 633 confirmed COVID19 cases in Africa in 33 countries and 17 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The Sunday News

633 confirmed COVID19 cases in Africa in 33 countries and 17 deaths in the past 24 hours. The Gambia, Mauritius and Zambia have announced first cases. WHO is supporting countries with surveillance, diagnostics and treatment.

