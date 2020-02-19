CORONAVIRUS: Zimbabwean woman placed in isolation unit in Harare

Samantha Rusare

A Zimbabwean woman who arrived in the capital, Harare, on Tuesday from Wuhan, China is being held in isolation as authorities in the Southern African country take all necessary steps to guard against the Coronavirus.

Epidemiology and Disease Control (Ministry of Health and Child Care) Director Dr Portia Manangazira confirmed the development to ZTN News on Wednesday.

“Yes, we have the case of a 27-year-old Zimbabwean who is being held at the Wilkins Hospital’s specialised unit in isolation. She was in Wuhan and passed through Guangzhou where she was certified to be Coronavirus negative and has a certificate to show for it.

“When she arrived we were aware that she was coming because the Chinese authorities had alerted us and we took the precautionary steps of putting her in isolation. She is presently being monitored by a team of experts, including Chinese physicians. We will keep the nation updated.”

Ztn