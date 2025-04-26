Corporates pull out all stops to captivate attendees on ZITF’s last day

Rutendo Nyeve ,Online Reporter

THE 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) has entered its final day, crackling with an electrifying atmosphere as corporates pull out all stops to captivate attendees with promotional shows outside their stands.

Financial service providers, funeral service providers and network service providers are some of the corporates that are running various promotional shows, marketing their products and services.

To further captivate and attract people, the companies have incorporated photo booths and costumed performers.

Various competitions are also being conducted with prizes being awarded.