Corporates pull out all stops to captivate attendees on ZITF’s last day

26 Apr, 2025 - 13:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Corporates pull out all stops to captivate attendees on ZITF’s last day

Rutendo Nyeve ,Online Reporter

THE 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) has entered its final day, crackling with an electrifying atmosphere as corporates pull out all stops to captivate attendees with promotional shows outside their stands.

Financial service providers, funeral service providers and network service providers are some of the corporates that are running various promotional shows, marketing their products and services.

To further captivate and attract people, the companies have incorporated photo booths and costumed performers.

Various competitions are also being conducted with prizes being awarded.

Related Stories:

 

 

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting