Cosafa determined to clear misunderstanding with Safa

THE Confederation of Southern African Football Association (Cosafa) says it has noted with concern the unfortunate statements made by the South African Football Association (Safa) regarding hosting future regional football body’s tournaments in Mzansi.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Cosafa indicated that they were determined to clear any confusion with Safa.

“Cosafa wishes to confirm that it is determined to clear any misunderstandings which may have arisen with Safa. To this end, the Cosafa leadership is pursuing bilateral talks with Safa to iron out any differences so that the matter can be resolved amicably.

Cosafa remains committed to delivering on its mandate of developing football in Southern Africa, bringing together its 14 member associations to realise its shared dream of conquering African football,” said Cosafa.

Safa has made it clear it will not be hosting any Cosafa competitions until further notice. Tebogo Motlanthe, the Safa chief executive officer was quoted in the South African media stating that in no uncertain terms, the association told Cosafa that it had hosted enough of its tournaments and it was time to take its events to other countries in the region.

Safa’s National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved that Cosafa was in breach of its statutes. Over the past few years, Cosafa has hosted its tournaments in South Africa rather than taking them to other countries in the region.

Motlanthe explained that the country had not been bidding to host the Cosafa events.

“We haven’t been bidding for these Cosafa tournaments, but they have been happening here in South Africa,” Motlanthe said.

He further explained that the tournaments were affecting Safa’s plans.

“Let’s not be burdened with tournaments which we have not bid for because, at some point, they go against our priorities as the association. When you go to different government departments, they say their budgets have been spent on Cosafa tournaments because that is classified as football. So, the NEC has taken a firm decision that we must write to them to say we have hosted as a country, and it is enough. Give others a chance,” he said.

He added that they didn’t want to come across as a greedy country wanting to host everything. He believes countries in the region can host the regional tournaments. Botswana and Namibia, jointly bidding to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, were cited as two countries that could host Cosafa events.

“Botswana and Namibia are bidding to host the Afcon. So, there is no way they cannot be able to host a tournament of Cosafa’s magnitude. So that was the major decision which was taken by this NEC,” said Motlanthe.

South Africa has reportedly set its sights on hosting the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup. The country successfully hosted the 2010 Fifa Men’s World Cup. South Africa could enter the history books for hosting both the male and female versions of the global soccer showpiece.

