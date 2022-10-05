Councillors clash over TTI parking

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO councillors on Wednesday were involved in a war of words over the city’s parking management system run by Tendy Three Investments (TTI).

This was after questions were raised on the calibre of equipment that has been supplied thus far, after the company had promised a world class system in its bid document.

TTI started operationalizing the parking system in February and this has been met with some resistance from a section of residents and motorists who argue that they were never consulted before the project was implemented. Since the company started operating in the city they have embarked on a number of donations to the needy as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

However, speaking during a full council meeting, Ward 24 councillor Arnold Batirai while appreciating the donations from the company called on them to equally concentrate on delivering on their promise of a world class parking system.

“Firstly I would like to thank TTI for the donations they make to several groupings which include the elderly and the disadvantaged of this city. However, I would like to advise them to put more concentration on the parking issue rather than donations.

“Remember, they promised us world class parking but up to now we haven’t seen anything tangible on the ground, so I urge them to move faster so that we see the world class parking which they promised us,” said Clr Batirai. Deputy Mayor, Clr Mlandu Ncube was quick to rebuke Clr Batirai saying he was barking at the wrong tree.

“This is a social welfare issue, it has nothing to do with world class parking out there. There are departments that are put in place and workers that are put in place to monitor the world class issues, this committee deals with donations for the underprivileged.

“Therefore, we don’t want you to come before this meeting and try to solve your personal issues, tomorrow you will make us not get these donations, if the councillor has a problem let him tackle it on the right platform,” said Clr Ncube.

The Deputy Mayor resisted numerous calls from the Mayor, Clr Solomon Mguni, the chair of the meeting, to sit down instead the two (Clr Ncube and Clr Batirai) continued in their war of words.