Councils rapped for budget bid delays

President of the Senate Cde Mabel Chinomona (right) addresses female Parliamentarians at a Portfolio Committee on Women Affairs Community and SMEs Development Thematic Committee on Gender and Development Joint Induction workshop in Bulawayo yesterday. Listening is the Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Cde Monica Mutsvangwa

Bruce Ndlovu and Nobukhosi Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporters

LOCAL authorities around the country are failing to deliver their budget bids to the Government on time, leading to a deterioration of the quality of service offered to residents and relevant Parliamentary Portfolio Committees have been called to play a role in ensuring the quality of life is not undermined.

The remarks were made by Senate president, Senator Mabel Chinomona during the joint induction for the portfolio committees on Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing and the Thematic Committee on Culture and Heritage in Bulawayo yesterday.

Sen Chinomona said poor service delivery in urban areas in particular, had undermined the quality of life enjoyed by residents for too long.

“Service delivery, particularly in critical sectors such as Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH), remains a significant concern, especially in certain urban areas where limited or absent services have persisted for years. This lack of basic services not only undermines the quality of life for residents but also reflects broader challenges in revenue generation and public finance management within local authorities. It is disheartening that many residents now resist paying user fees and rates due to the poor services received. This creates a cyclical dilemma — a ‘classic chicken and egg’ situation where service quality and revenue generation are interdependent,” she said.

Sen Chinomona said it had been noted with concern that local authorities around the country were submitting their budget bids late, compromising service delivery in the process.

She also urged the committee to help councils devise financial strategies to help wean them off the national fiscus.

“Further, I am reliably informed that some local authorities delay in submitting their bids for the budget.

Subsequently, this delays the approval and disbursement of funds to support their initiatives. This inadvertently transforms into poor service delivery, whose impact extends beyond immediate discomfort but hampers broader regional development. In that regard, the role of your committees becomes paramount in addressing this multifaceted issue. You must engage local authorities to devise innovative financing measures that reduce their dependence on the national fiscus while fostering greater accountability and transparency in revenue management,” she said.

Sen Chinomona said local authorities needed oversight, as the Auditor-General’s report has noted that they have weak financial management systems.

“Furthermore, the Auditor-General’s observations regarding weak financial management systems in most local authorities highlight the urgent need for reform. The committee must actively monitor the implementation of the Auditor-General’s recommendations, including adopting enterprise resource management systems and transitioning to International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS).

“We can restore public confidence, ensure sustainable service provision, and pave the way for inclusive and resilient development across our regions through concerted and strategic action,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Monica Mutsvangwa who was part of the officials at a different venue said as a ministry they are focused on fostering an inclusive and equitable society where women have equal opportunities to thrive, contribute to economic growth and participate in decision-making processes.

“Empowering women is not only a moral imperative, but an economic and social catalyst for growth. When women rise, families rise, communities rise and nations rise. As a ministry we are working hard to create a Zimbabwe where every woman and girl can thrive, contribute and reach their full potential, free from discrimination and violence,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said as a ministry they are committed to upholding President Mnangagwa’s philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind by promoting inclusive economic growth, social justice and gender equality for all Zimbabweans.

“Leaving no one and no place behind is more than a mantra — it’s a call to action for us to work together to build a Zimbabwe where every citizen has access to opportunities, resources, and support. My ministry is committed to upholding this vision by ensuring that our programmes and initiatives are inclusive and beneficial to all, particularly the most vulnerable among us,” she said.