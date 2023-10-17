Counterfeit maize seeds flood the market: Police

Amanda Mlevu, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE have recorded cases of traders and individuals who are selling counterfeit maize seed to unsuspecting farmers.

In a statement issue, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said some of the maize seed is being sold through informal markets and hardware shops in various parts of the country.

“SEEDCO has also been affected as unscrupulous syndicates are selling fake and counterfeit maize seed packaged with material and logo resembling the company’s trade mark and brand, obviously this is being done to lure customers,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said some of the traders are offering prices which are lower than the original certified seed normally found in established outlets and hardwares.

The police have since embarked on a joint operation with SEEDCO agronomists to identify fake or counterfeit maize seed throughout the country.

He said they will enforce provisions of the Seed Act, Chapter 19:13 and ensure that the law takes its course on individuals, syndicates and traders found selling fake or counterfeit maize seed.

Farmers are urged to cooperate with Police and SEEDCO officials and assist in the identification of fake seed during the forthcoming agricultural season.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged the public to report suspects who are packaging and selling counterfeit maize seed to the police.