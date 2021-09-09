Couple robbed of US$32 000

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A GROUP of robbers, armed with a pistol and machetes, on Tuesday descended on an unidentified couple on the 15 kilometer peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road, robbing them of US$32 078 that they were on their way to deliver to their employer in the capital.

The couple had reportedly recouped the money from their parent company’s subsidiary in Belmont.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), said it was investigating the heist.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating circumstances surrounding an armed robbery case which occurred on 07/09/21 at 15 km peg along Harare- Bulawayo Road. Four suspects, who were armed with machetes and an unidentified pistol, robbed a couple US$32 078 cash. The couple was travelling to Harare after being sent by a Harare based company to collect the money from a sister company in Belmont, Bulawayo,” the statement from the police read.

