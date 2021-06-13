Courts to go digital by next year

Sukoluhle Ndlovu, Midlands Correspondent

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will start rolling out the integrated electronic case management system in January next year to replace the manual system, an official has said.

Speaking at the commemorations of Judicial Service Commission Day held in Gweru, JSC head of procurement services Mr Elias Muzenda said the electronic system which will allow processes such as e-filing, virtual hearings, e-payments, and e-calendar will prevent corruption within the country’s courts.

“The new electronic system captures all files into a centralised system therefore there won’t be any file disappearance, loss or omission. The system will be monitored at various levels of the JSC and everyone who is part of the organisation will have access to all files. The system will help fight corruption in the country’s courts as most of the files will be centralised and accessible to everyone connected to the system,” he said.

Speaking at the same occasion, Registrar of the High Court Mr Donald Ndirwei said the electronic case management system will reduce litigation costs, case backlog and turnaround time.

“What we are going to do is to make sure that all the manual systems are phased out and we introduce the new system. The electronic system will cut litigation costs as litigants and legal practitioners will be able to file summons commencing action while in the comfort of their own homes and chambers. This will also cut the time frame in which cases are heard and finalised and the issue of backlog will be a thing of the past,” he said.

He said phase one of the rollout will cover the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court, and High Court commercial division, while phase two will cover the High Court, Labour Court, Administrative Court, Magistrates Court and other courts.