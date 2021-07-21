Courts to handle remand and urgent cases only

Vusumuzi Dube. Online News Editor

GOVERNMENT has directed that courts in the country will now be handling remand and urgent cases only as part of moves to further contain the Third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic which has been recording a surge in new cases and fatalities.

Announcing the new containment measures on Tuesday, during a post-Cabinet briefing, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Honourable Monica Mutsvangwa said the rise in cases were worrying, attributing this to general complacency in adhering to the set Covid-19 preventive measures both in the communities and workplaces.

“Government notes, with concern, that there was a surge in weekly cases from 8 013 during the week ending 13 July 2021, to 21 346 in week ending 20 July 2021. The surge is mostly attributable to the general complacency in adhering to the set Covid-19 preventive measures both in the communities and workplaces.

“In light of the continued rise in Covid-19 cases, Cabinet approved that the Courts of Law be opened only for remand and urgent cases that all civil servants should be vaccinated and those that fall ill without having been vaccinated will not be entitled to the Covid-19 insurance,” said the Minister.

She said public and private sector workplaces will now be decongested to 25 percent physical presence with government taking the lead where workers are now coming on a two-week rotational interval.

“All civil servants should be tested for Covid-19 at the commencement and end of the two week rotational interval and a locum-based Covid-19 risk allowance payment model will be adopted for the health personnel in the red zone as part of the incentive schemes.

“Members of the public are urged to exercise extreme caution, strictly observe the relevant preventive measures and regulations, and avoid any unnecessary travel. Most of all, the citizenry is urged to take advantage of the availability of the Covid-19 vaccine and get inoculated,” said Min Mutsvangwa.

Meanwhile, according to figures from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, on Tuesday the country recorded 2 683 new cases and 50 deaths.

“As at 20 July 2021, Zimbabwe had 88 415 confirmed cases, including 58 155 recoveries and 2 747 deaths. To date, a total of 1 247 494 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19,” said the Ministry.