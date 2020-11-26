Covid-19 active case continue to rise

A month later Chinese epidemiologists had identified a pneumonia related disease of which the cause remained unknown.

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE number of active Covid-19 active cases in the country continue to rise after 110 new cases were recorded as of Wednesday.

This comes as Bulawayo continues its trend in becoming the current Covid-19 hotspot with the highest number of active cases.

According to statistics provided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, of the 110 new case, 106 are local transmissions with the remaining four being of returnees from Botswana.

“110 new cases and no deaths were recorded, the seven-day rolling average of new cases therefore rises to 75 from 64. 10 73 PCR tests were done today (Wednesday), the positivity rate was 10,2 percent.

“39 new recoveries were reported, the national recovery rate stands at 87,7 percent and active case go up to 898,” reads the update.

The latest figures mean that to date the country has recorded 9 508 cases, 8 336 recoveries and 274 deaths.

According to the figures Bulawayo has the highest number of active cases, which are pegged at 271 followed by Matabeleland North with 196 cases with Matabeleland South having the third highest active cases at 114.