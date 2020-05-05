COVID-19 bowls out 2019/20 Zimbabwe domestic cricket season

Mehluli Sibanda Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket have cancelled the 2019/20 domestic season because of the coronavirus.

The development means that the country’s premier first-class competition, the Logan Cup, and the List A contest, the Pro50 Championship, have been voided, with no winners being declared.

Action in the Logan Cup and Pro50 Championship had taken place but not all matches were played before the government suspended all sporting activities as part of nationwide restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the novel virus that is ravaging the world.

The remaining fixtures were originally supposed to be completed by the end of April but restrictions still in place on sporting activity, ZC have had no option but to call time on the season.

ZC director of cricket, Hamilton Masakadza highlighted that they were looking forward to the conclusion of the season which is however not possible seeing what is prevailing in the country as well as the whole world where sporting activity remains suspended.

“We were looking forward to the conclusion of our season, but seeing what is happening in our country and elsewhere across the world, we realised it was not realistic for us to expect our competitions to resume anytime soon,” Masakadza said.

On the reason why no champions were declared for the Logan Cup as well as Pro50 Championship, Masakadza pointed at the fact that the teams had not played the equal number of fixtures when the season was halted.

“ZC therefore decided to void the 2019/20 season with immediate effect and we will not declare a winner or award any of the trophies as teams had not played an equal number of games when the season was curtailed.”

Eagles were the top team in the Logan Cup with 28 points having won five of their six matches, with the Harare based team beaten only once. In the Pro50 Championship, Tuskers led the way with 11 points, the Bulawayo team triumphant in four of the five matches they played.

@Mdawini_29