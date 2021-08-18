Covid-19 cases at hotspots declining

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE number of new Covid-19 cases in areas that were previously identified as hotspots are reportedly declining with the government attributing this to public health control measures.

The country is under an enhanced level four national lockdown which was introduced to address the ballooning number of new Covid-19 cases that were being recorded under the third wave of the pandemic.

However, according to the Ministry of Health and Child Care the country’s figures are now indicating a decline in new infections especially in the hotspots. On Tuesday, there were 514 new cases and 18 deaths with the positivity rate pegged at 6,3 percent.

“514 new cases (all local) and 18 deaths reported today (Tuesady), seven day rolling average for new cases rises to 541 from 526. Cases in the areas previously designated as hotspots have been declining due to public health control measures being implemented as surveillance continues in these areas. 1 660 new recoveries: National recovery rate stands at 83 percent and active cases go down to 16 679. As at 17 August 2021, Zimbabwe had 121 046 confirmed cases, including 100 211 recoveries and 4 156 deaths,” reads the update.

To date, a total of 2 145 537 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19.