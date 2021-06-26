Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE number of new Covid-19 cases in the country continue to rise, with the Ministry of Health and Child Care reporting that on Friday 911 case were recorded.

This comes after the country recorded 826 new cases on Thursday.

According to figures provided by the Ministry, all the new case recorded on Friday are local transmissions.

“911 new cases and 12 deaths were reported today (Friday). The seven-day rolling average of new cases rises to 554 from 482. 3 120 tests were done, positivity rate was 29,2 percent.

“80 new recoveries: national recovery rate stands at 83 percent, and active cases go up to 5 892. As of 25 June 2021, Zimbabwe has recorded 45 217 cases, 37 604 recoveries and 1 721 deaths,” said the Ministry.

In terms of vaccinations, 11 901 received their first dose, bring the cumulative total for the first dose to 737 483, while 16 701 received their second dose bring the cumulative total of those that have received their second dose to 484 434.

“As of 24 June 2021, there were 314 hospitalised cases: new admissions 58, asymptomatic 69, mild to moderate 195, severe 40 and 10 in the Intensive Care Unit,” reads the statement.