Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

HARARE continues to record a steep increase in Covid-19 cases, accounting for 165 of the 610 new infections recorded in Zimbabwe.

This comes as the country recorded a further 13 deaths due to the pandemic.

According to the latest statistics provided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, all the 610 new cases are local transmissions.

“610 new cases and 13 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the seven-day rolling average for new cases further spikes to 597 from 552 yesterday (Wednesday). 153 new recoveries reported: National Recovery rate stands at 67 percent and active cases go up to 5047.

“As of 6 January 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 17 804 cases 11 966 recoveries and 431 deaths. National Case fatality Rate now stands at 2,4 percent,” reads the update.

Bulawayo has the highest incidence per capita followed by Harare and Matabeleland South while Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland West have the lowest incidence of Covid-19 per capita.

According to the upate, Harare has the highest number of active cases at 2 544, followed by Bulawayo at 516 with Manicaland having the third highest active cases at 400.