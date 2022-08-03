Covid-19 cases decline by 16 percent 

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

COVID-19 case in the country declined by 16 percent with the recovery rate pegged at 98 percent, as the pandemic’s intervention measures in Zimbabwe continue to reap benefits.

Speaking at post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa said the number of new Covid-19 cases continued to decrease, with 112 cases having been recorded, compared to the 133 recorded the previous week.

“The recovery rate was 98 percent, with 457 active cases having been reported. The overall number of new Covid-19 cases continued to decrease, with 112 cases having been recorded, compared to the 133 recorded the previous week, marking a 16 percent decline.

“An average of 16 new cases was reported per day, compared to 19 new cases the previous week. Cabinet reports that a total of 17 new admissions were recorded during the week compared to 13 the previous week. No patients were admitted in the intensive care unit. This indicates that the COVID-19 pandemic remains under control,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Regarding the national vaccination programme, the Minister revealed that as at 1st August 2022, a total of 6 375 064 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered, while 4 738 010 people had received their second dose, and 942 648 their third dose.

“This translates to a national coverage of 56.7 percent, compared to the 56.6 percent recorded the previous week. The nation is also being advised that no new cases were reported during the week by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education,” she said.