Covid-19 cases decrease by 17 percent

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZIMBABWE’S Covid-19 cases decreased by 17 percent as compared to the previous week’s figures with the country also seeing its bed occupancy rate significantly reducing.

This was revealed by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Hon Monica Mutsvangwa during a post cabinet briefing on Tuesday.

She noted that last week the country recorded 209 cases as compared to 251 the previous week.

“The nation is advised that as at 22 November 2021, Zimbabwe’s cumulative Covid-19 cases stood at 133 674 with 128 465 recoveries and 4699 deaths. The recovery rate was 96 percent, with 510 active cases being recorded.

“The overall national number of new cases decreased slightly during the week under review, with 209 cases recorded compared 251 the previous week. This represents a 17 percent decrease in the number of reported cases,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The country’s bed occupancy rate decreased from 1,2 percent the previous week to 0,9 percent.

Regarding the Covid-19 national vaccination programme, as of 22 November 2021, a total of 3 680 636 first doses had been administered, with 2 752 352 people having received their second dose.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care is collaborating with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education on the vaccination blitz of the 16 to 17 year age group in schools.

“Cabinet wishes to report that the inclusion of this age group has increased the target population. It is pleasing to note that in actual numbers, the cumulative number of vaccines administered during the reporting week increased compared to last week,” said the Minister.