Covid-19 cases in schools reduce drastically

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZIMBABWE’S schools have just four active Covid-19 cases, after 173 of the 177 cases recorded since the start of the third term have recovered from the pandemic.

This comes as the government is working on ensuring that all eligible learners are vaccinated before the end of the school term.

Speaking during a Post Cabinet briefing, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said a total of 211 new Covid-19 cases were recorded during the week, compared to 196 the previous week.

“Of the total number of new cases reported during the week, two (2) were detected in schools, and of the 177 total cases reported in schools since the start of the new term, 173 have since recovered, leaving 4 active cases in schools.

“Regarding the National Vaccination Programme, the nation is being informed that, as at 9 October, 2022, a total of 6 539 246 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered, while 4 892 799 people had received their second dose, and 1 169 639 their third dose,” said the Minister.

She revealed that provinces continued to prioritise Covid-19 vaccinations in schools that have not yet reached the second dose vaccination coverage target of 70 percent.

“Although the proportion of these schools is going down, Provinces remain concerned over the slow vaccine uptake. Provinces must continue to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine activities and prioritise schools to ensure that all eligible learners are vaccinated before the end of the school term.

“Provincial devolution structures must continue to strengthen their communication and advocacy, especially with religious, traditional and political leaders on the need for all eligible learners to get vaccinated,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.