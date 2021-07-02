Covid-19 claims 19 lives

Sithatshisiwe Vuma, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE on Thursday recorded 1 357 new Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths as the country continues to experience a surg in cases of the global pandemic.

The government last month reintroduced a level 4 national lockdown in a bid to contain the pandemic.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health and Child Care the 1 357 new cases included 1 344 local transmissions with 13 being deportees from Botswana.

“1 357 new cases and 19 deaths were reported, the seven-day rolling average for new cases rises to 987 up from 912. 10 913 tests done today (Thursday); positivity rate was 12,4 percent. 290 new recoveries: National Recovery rate stands at 77 percent and active cases go up to 10 002. As of 1 July 2021, Zimbabwe has recorded 51 221 cases, 39 411 recoveries and 1 808 deaths,” reads the update.

In terms of vaccinations, the Ministry reported that as of Thursday, 5537 got their first dose bring the cumulative total for the first dose to 782698 and 3985 received their second dose bring the cumulative total for the second dose to 559262.

“As of 30 June, at 3pm there were 382 hospitalised cases: new admissions 35, asymptomatic73, mild to moderate 238, severe 55 and 16 in Intensive Care Unit,” said the Ministry.

Harare recorded the highest number of 257 cases following by Midlands with 242 cases. Mash West had 178 cases while Mashonaland East recorded 145 cases. Mashonaland Central recorded 140 cases while Masvingo had 100 cases. Bulawayo recorded 96 while Manicaland had 69

Matabeleland South recorded 89 cases with Matabeleland North recording the least number of 45 cases.