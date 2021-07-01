Covid-19 claims 28 lives

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

NEW cases of the Covid-19 pandemic in Zimbabwe continue to surge with the Ministry of Health and Child Care reporting that as of Wednesday the country recorded 1 331 new infections.

The country has since the beginning of the month had a surge of new cases, which has led the government to reintroduce a level 4 national lockdown in a bid to contain the pandemic. The Ministry revealed that the new cases are local transmissions.

“1 331 new cases and 28 deaths were reported, the seven-day rolling average for new cases rises to 912 up from 831. 10 699 tests done today (Wednesday); positivity rate was 12,4 percent. 798 new recoveries: National Recovery rate stands at 78 percenr and active cases go up to 8 954. As of 30 June 2021, Zimbabwe has recorded 49 864 cases, 39 121 recoveries and 1 789 deaths,” reads the update.

In terms of vaccinations, the Ministry reported that as of Wednesday, 6 452 got their first dose bring the cumulative total for the first dose to 777 161 and 10 699 received their second dose bring the cumulative total for the first dose to 555 277.

“As of 29 June, at 3pm there wer363 hospitalised cases: new admissions58, asymptomatic70, mild to moderate 234, severe 48 and 11 in Intensive Care Unit,” said the Ministry.

Mashonaland West recorded the highest number of 371 cases following by Harare with 149 cases. Masvingo had 146 cases while Mashonaland East recorded 113 cases. Manicaland recorded 108 cases while Mashonaland Central had 105 cases.

Matabeleland South recorded 52 cases with Matabeleland North recording the least number of 38 cases.