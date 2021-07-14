Covid-19 claims 38 lives

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Covid-19 pandemic on Tuesday claimed 38 more lives in Zimbabwe as the country continues to record a surge in fatalities due to the pandemic.

This comes in the backdrop of President Mnangagwa extending the enhanced level four lockdown by a further two weeks amid reports that 80 percent of new infections in the country are of the deadly Delta variant.

According to figures released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care as of Tuesday the country recorded 2845 new cases and 28 deaths.

The Ministry noted yesterday of the 13 811 tests done the positivity rate was pegged at 20,6 percent.

“2 845 new cases and 38 deaths were reported, the seven day rolling average of new case rises to 2186 from 2058. As of 12 July 2021 at 3pm there were 470 hospitalised cases: new admissions 116, asymptomatic 112, mild to moderate 300, severe 40 and 18 in Intensive Care Units.

“1 170new recoveries: national recovery rate stands at 66 percent and active cases go up to 22 895. As of 13 July 2021 Zimbabwe has recorded 73 271 cases, 48 102 recoveries and 2274 deaths.

In terms of new cases, Mashonaland West had the highest at 496, followed Harare province with 468 and Mashonaland East with 377 cases.

Bulawayo province recorded 119 new cases and six deaths.