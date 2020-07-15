Covid-19 claims Mat South child

15 Jul, 2020 - 09:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Covid-19 claims Mat South child

The Sunday News

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter
A CHILD has died in Matabeleland South due to Covid-19, taking the death toll from the disease in Zimbabwe to 20.

“Today we regret to report a death at a facility level. The death occured in Matabeleland South Province and is of a child who was admitted in to hospital on 11 July 2020 with severe pneumonia,” the Ministry of Health and Child Care announced on Tuesday.

The Ministry also said 30 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday bringing the total to 1064.

These include seven returnees from South Africa , three from Botswana, three from Lesotho, one from Zambia and 16 local cases who are isolation.

“Investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the remaining 14,” said the Ministry.

The country carried out 1452 RDT sreening tests and 693 PCR diagnostic tests, the same day.

New recoveries were reported by the followjng provinces,  Bulawayo 49 and Matabeleland North, three.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting