Covid-19 claims Mat South child

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

A CHILD has died in Matabeleland South due to Covid-19, taking the death toll from the disease in Zimbabwe to 20.

“Today we regret to report a death at a facility level. The death occured in Matabeleland South Province and is of a child who was admitted in to hospital on 11 July 2020 with severe pneumonia,” the Ministry of Health and Child Care announced on Tuesday.

The Ministry also said 30 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday bringing the total to 1064.

These include seven returnees from South Africa , three from Botswana, three from Lesotho, one from Zambia and 16 local cases who are isolation.

“Investigations are underway to establish the source of infection for the remaining 14,” said the Ministry.

The country carried out 1452 RDT sreening tests and 693 PCR diagnostic tests, the same day.

New recoveries were reported by the followjng provinces, Bulawayo 49 and Matabeleland North, three.