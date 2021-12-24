Covid-19 deaths spike

THE country has witnessed a spike in Covid-19 deaths with 27 recorded in the last 24 hours.

Fourteen of the deaths were recorded in Harare Metropolitan Province while one was reported in Bulawayo.

Mashonaland East Province recorded five deaths, Mashonaland West two deaths while Manicaland had three. Mashonaland Central and Masvingo recorded one death each.

The latest Covid-19 update from the Ministry of Health and Child Care shows that 1 940 new cases were reported and were all locally transmitted.

A total of 10 370 people received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 10 148 received their second.

Cumulatively, 4 089 039 have received the first dose while 3 098 820 have received the second dose.

The Ministry urged people to continue taking precautionary measures such as masking up, social distancing, sanitising and vaccinating.

Below is the table showing Covid-19 statistics in the last 24 hours.