Covid-19 forces closure of courts

The Sunday News

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Correspondent 

SEVERAL courts across the country including Bulawayo’s Magistrates Courts have been forced to close temporarily following an upsurge of Covid-19 cases.

Latest Ministry of Health and Child Care figures revealed that over the last 24 hours, the country recorded 4 031 new infections and five deaths following the detection of the Omicron variant in the country.

In a statement, the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) which runs the courts in the country announced the closure of a number of courts.

“The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) announces the temporary closure of the following offices and court houses due to confirmation of COVID-19 cases: The Head Office in Harare…Harare Civil and Criminal (Rotten Row) Courts; Tredgold Court in Bulawayo; Gweru Criminal; Gwanda Civil and Criminal Courts; Plumtree; Mutawatawa; Shurugwi; Chitungwiza; Goromonzi; Norton; Rusape; Chegutu; Inyathi; Kadoma; Mbare; and Mutare Civil and Criminal Courts,” reads the statement issued by JSC Head of Corporate Affairs Mrs Constance Rudo Makoni-Thodhlana.

Mrs Makoni-Thodhlana said the temporary closure is with immediate effect until Thursday December 9, 2021 to allow for disinfection of premises, testing, contact tracing and adherence to all Covid-19 protocols.

“Business will resume on Friday, the 10th of December 2021. All matters set down for Wednesday, 8 December 2021 are automatically rolled over to Friday, 10 December 2021 while those set down for Thursday, 9 December 2021 are automatically rolled over to Monday, 13 December 2021. We kindly ask members of the public to bear with us.”

