Covid-19 forces closure of courts

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Correspondent

SEVERAL courts across the country including Bulawayo’s Magistrates Courts have been forced to close temporarily following an upsurge of Covid-19 cases.

Latest Ministry of Health and Child Care figures revealed that over the last 24 hours, the country recorded 4 031 new infections and five deaths following the detection of the Omicron variant in the country.

In a statement, the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) which runs the courts in the country announced the closure of a number of courts.

“The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) announces the temporary closure of the following offices and court houses due to confirmation of COVID-19 cases: The Head Office in Harare…Harare Civil and Criminal (Rotten Row) Courts; Tredgold Court in Bulawayo; Gweru Criminal; Gwanda Civil and Criminal Courts; Plumtree; Mutawatawa; Shurugwi; Chitungwiza; Goromonzi; Norton; Rusape; Chegutu; Inyathi; Kadoma; Mbare; and Mutare Civil and Criminal Courts,” reads the statement issued by JSC Head of Corporate Affairs Mrs Constance Rudo Makoni-Thodhlana.

Mrs Makoni-Thodhlana said the temporary closure is with immediate effect until Thursday December 9, 2021 to allow for disinfection of premises, testing, contact tracing and adherence to all Covid-19 protocols.

“Business will resume on Friday, the 10th of December 2021. All matters set down for Wednesday, 8 December 2021 are automatically rolled over to Friday, 10 December 2021 while those set down for Thursday, 9 December 2021 are automatically rolled over to Monday, 13 December 2021. We kindly ask members of the public to bear with us.”

