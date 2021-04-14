Covid-19 hospital admissions decrease

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

AUTHORITIES have warned citizens against complacency, despite a drop in the number of hospitalisations due to Covid-19 across the country.

As of yesterday, Zimbabwe had recorded 37 330 Covid-19 cases, with 34 932 recoveries and 1543 deaths. There were 855 active cases while the national recovery rate stood at 93,6 percent.

A total of 23 new cases and one death were recorded yesterday, according to an update from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

The Ministry said 13 241 people received their first vaccine dose as at 4PM yesterday, while the total number of those vaccinated stands at 218 516.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday that despite the country being on high alert with the independence celebrations looming, there were encouraging signs around the country with hospitalisations falling.

“Generally, hospital admissions for Covid-19 cases have decreased, resulting in institutions such as the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals reclaiming areas in the Out-Patient Department for routine service provision. However, Cabinet is advising citizens to maintain a high level of alertness and adhere to the preventive measures already in force. This includes during the impending 41st Independence Day Anniversary, when gatherings of more than 50 persons will also be prohibited,” she said.