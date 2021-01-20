Covid-19 kills 52 people in one day

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE continues to witness an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases with 52 deaths recorded on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative death toll from the virus to 825 in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily Covid-19 update, Mashonaland West recorded 15 deaths, Mashonaland Central 11 deaths, Harare nine deaths, Mashonaland East recorded seven deaths, Manicaland 5 deaths, Bulawayo four deaths, while Masvingo recorded one death. 783 new cases were reported on Tuesday and all were local cases with 251 cases from Harare alone.

“783 new cases and 52 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. A seven day rolling average for new cases falls to 763 from 799 yesterday (Monday). All the 783 are local cases, with 251 recorded in Harare (As of 18 January 2021 at 1500hrs there were 283 hospitalised cases: 186 mild to moderate, 84 severe and 13 in Intensive Care Units). 4 725 PCR tests were done and the positivity was 17 percent,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry also reported that 738 new recoveries were reported with the National Recovery rate standing at 63.2 percent and active cases going down to 9 740.

As of 19 January 2021, Zimbabwe had now recorded 28 675 confirmed cases, including 18 110 recoveries and 825 deaths.

On Tuesday, Harare was leading with 251 new cases, followed by Mash Central with 156, Mash West with 120 and 76 recorded from Mash East.

Part of the statistics also state that Harare has the highest number of active cases per capita, followed by Manicaland and Mash East.

The country is currently on day 19 of Level 4 national lockdown that Government imposed with effect from Saturday 2 January 2021 to combat the spread of Covid-19.