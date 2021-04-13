Covid-19 kills four people

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe recorded four Covid-19 related deaths and 19 new cases on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has reported

The Ministry said three of the four deaths were recorded in Bulawayo while the other death was in Mashonaland West Province. A total of 28 new recoveries were recorded while the recovery rate stands at 93.5 percent. Active cases have gone up to 864 cases.

Meanwhile, vaccination against Covid-19 is ongoing with 10681 people receiving their first dose of the vaccine bringing the cumulative number of the first dose to 205 275 while 406 people received their second dose bringing the cumulative number for the second dose 29 304. Zimbabwe is ranked at number eight in terms of vaccination roll-out in Africa, an impressive record that shows leadership acumen in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The vaccination roll-out was launched in February targeting frontline workers while the second stage was rolled out last month. This saw teachers, security services, judiciary, the clergy and people with chronic illnesses being vaccinated too.

