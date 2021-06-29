COVID-19 LOCKDOWN: President announces additional measures

The Sunday News

Harare Bureau
President Mnangagwa has today announced additional measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the wake of rising new infections.

Addressing the nation at State House this evening President Mnangagwa said following the recent surge in Covid-19 cases and subsequently localised lockdowns, Government is introducing more level four lockdown measures which take immediate effect.

They will run for two weeks and will be reviewed thereafter.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Commerce and industry to open from 8am to 3.30 pm in compliance with curfew 6.30pm to 6am.
  • Industry to decongest workplaces to 40 percent with the rest working from home.
  • Intercity movements prohibited except for production and movement of food and medicines.
  • Travellers from countries with alpha and delta variants will be quarantined and tested on the first, third, fifth and tenth day at their own expense.
  • Travellers with fake Covid-19 documents face custodial sentence after arrest.
  • Ministers and Parliamentarians will disseminate infomation on vaccination in their constituencies.
  • People operating at marketplaces, tobacco auction floors cotton sales floors to be vaccinated before they can operate. Those who refuse will not be allowed to operate.

 

