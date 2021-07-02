Covid-19: Nust postpones examinations

Sithatshisiwe Vuma, Sunday News Reporter

THE National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has postponed examinations which were scheduled to begin on Monday, due to the current level four national lockdown that was declared by President Mnangagwa last Tuesday.

The university’s director of information and marketing, Mr Thabani Mpofu confirmed this, noting that the rapid increase of number of Covid-19 cases in the country led them to postpone the examinations.

“The postponement of the exams has been necessitated by the recent lockdown regulations that were imposed to curb the spread of covid-19,” said Mpofu.

Mr Mpofu revealed that the university will conduct online lecturers until the covid-19 lockdown is over.

Last week, more than 50 Midlands State University (MSU) students at Zvishavane Campus tested positive to Covid-19 forcing the university authorities to suspend face to face lectures at both the Main Campus in Gweru and the Zvishavane Campus. Moreover, last month, Lupane State University students were tested before sitting for their examinations and only those with negative results and certificates of Covid-19 were allowed to write.

The third wave has seen a surge in Covid-19 positive cases with the country recording 4 779 positive results between Monday and Thursday this past week.

