Covid-19 positive cases now at five

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE has now recorded five confirmed cases of the COVID-19, including one death, a senior Government official has confirmed.

In a statement Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Agnes Mahomva said as of Thursday, out of 165 tests conducted, five had tested positive, 159 negative and one was inconclusive.

She said of the tested samples, one was from an individual whose previous result was inconclusive but had now since tested negative.

“The Ministry would like to report that today (Thursday), the National Microbiological Reference Laboratory tested 65 samples. Two of these tested positive of Covid-19. Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has five confirmed cases of covid-19, including one death,” she said.

Dr Mahomva said the third case that was reported on Wednesday is now admitted for treatment under isolation at Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare.

“He remains in a stable condition and is assisting our teams in intensified surveillance through contact tracing. The ministry continues to be on high alert to the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

Dr Mahomva urged Zimbabweans to remain vigilant in the prevention of COVID-19 and practice good personal hygiene including washing hands with soap and water frequently or use of an alcohol-based hand rub.