Breaking News
COVID-19: President locks down Zimbabwe

COVID-19: President locks down Zimbabwe

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

COVID-19: President locks down Zimbabwe

27 Mar, 2020 - 21:03 0 Views
0 Comments
COVID-19: President locks down Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa

The Sunday News

Temba Dube

President Mnangagwa has with effect from Monday declared a total lockdown on the country to contain the spread of Covid-19 which has infected more than 500 000 people worldwide.

The pandemic, first reported in China in December 2019 has spread rapidly throughout the world, forcing many countries to enforce lockdowns in a bid to halt new infections.

The virus thrives where people are crowded.

Addressing journalists in Harare, the President said all citizens would be required to stay at home, except essential movements to seek health services, buy food, seek medicines, other essentials and critical services.

President Mnangagwa said the army would be deployed alongside civilian authorities to ensure strict compliance to the shutdown…

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting