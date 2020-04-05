Covid-19 Taskforce calls for donations

Mthabisi Tshuma, Sunday News Correspondent

THE Ad-hoc Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on the Covid-19 outbreak has urged the nation to donate in cash or kind towards the fight against the pandemic.

The Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Cde July Moyo, told Government officials and service chiefs at Ekusileni Hospital in Bulawayo yesterday that a national bank account has been opened, with provincial bank accounts being set up for cash donations.

“The President has said there is no gift too small. There is a national account which is held by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development which is part of the fund-raising sub-committee chaired by me and also has the Minister of Mines and Mining Development (Winston Chitando) which are all under Vice-President Mohadi,” he said.

Cde Moyo urged the people to be aware of those who were keen on exploiting the situation and benefit from the crisis.

“If you are fundraising please at provincial level make sure that the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs knows. We are doing this because opportunities come in many forms. There are people who will be fundraising for coronavirus when actually that virus is their pockets. What we have done is that if you want to donate cash, the Provincial Minister should open an account under the supervision of the Minister of Finance (and Economic Development). If you are donating in kind, please there is again registration with the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) which is chaired by the Provincial Development Co-ordinator so that we record everything.”

He said the nation can work together in the same manner people did during Cyclone Idai last year.

@mthabisi_mthire