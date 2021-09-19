Covid-19 testing, vaccination at ZITF

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company has engaged two Covid-19 testing service providers and one vaccination service provider for the four-day event that starts in Bulawayo on Tuesday as part of managing the spread of the disease.

In a statement yesterday evening, ZITF Company chief executive officer Dr Nicholas Ndebele said all was set for the trade showcase and they will be providing Covid-19 testing and vaccination.

“The stage is now set for the 61st edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair which begins on Tuesday. There are two testing service providers as well as one vaccination service provider on site at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre. This is for the convenience of those that are yet to get vaccinated. We encourage those who have not done so to take advantage of these facilities during ZITF in the coming week,” said Dr Ndebele.

He said the Covid-19 free certificate requirement is only applicable to exhibitors and International Business Conference delegates. Dr Ndebele said the test could either be polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or Antigen.

Dr Ndebele said exhibitors were winding up their exhibition stand preparations with the majority of out of town exhibitors expected to arrive over the course of the weekend. He said a number of pavilions have been given facelifts and are looking refreshed and inviting.

Dr Ndebele said for those who wish to attend the show as visitors, entry on business days was free (21- 23 September), if they register online, but if one registers at the gate, they have to pay US$20 or Zim dollar equivalent at the bank rate. He said entry on public days was US$5 or the Zimbabwe dollar equivalent at the official rate.

“Advance tickets may be purchased from Choppies (Choppies Bulawayo Centre, Fort Street and Nkulumane Sokusile), Wholesale Centre Liquor Hub in Fife Street and Saimart (Nketa 6).”

Dr Ndebele said in the interest of managing numbers and for the convenience of exhibitors, they have set-up a badges collection point at Rainbow Towers in Harare.