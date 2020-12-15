Covid-19 update

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

TWO people died on Monday due to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe, bringing the total deaths in the country due to the pandemic to 309.

In its daily update, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said the deaths were recorded in Manicaland and Masvingo provinces.

The Ministry said the country recorded 112 new cases were recorded on Monday and all cases are local transmissions.

Bulawayo recorded 52 new cases.

The Ministry sad the National Recovery Rate stands at 84.1 percent and 103 recoveries were recorded.

Active cases have gone up to 1495 and as of 14 December 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 11358 cases and 9554 recoveries so far. @NyembeziMu